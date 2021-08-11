South Korea in Uphill Battle to Recover Korean War Remains

North Korea’s state media has told the country’s young people to speak in its traditional language to curb the influence of South Korean pop culture.State-owned newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned millennial readers against the “dangers” of adopting South Korean slang, fashion, hairstyles and pop culture.“The ideological and cultural penetration under the colourful coloured [sic] signboard of the bourgeoisie is even more dangerous than enemies who are taking guns,” it said.North Korea, in recent months, has made efforts to stamp out any “foreign influence” from spreading in the country.This especially includes South Korean television dramas, K-pop music videos and movies that are...