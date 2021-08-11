Cancel
Public Health

Australia Extends COVID-19 Lockdown in Melbourne for Seven Days

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Wednesday extended a lockdown in Melbourne for another seven days until Aug. 19 as authorities fight to get on top of the highly infectious Delta variant. "If we were to open, then we would see cases akin to what is happening, tragically, in Sydney...

Daniel Andrews
#Covid 19#Reuters#Australian
Melbourne
Sydney
Australia
