DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers should find an alternate route around Speer Boulevard from Bannock Street to Grant Street on Sunday morning. Eastbound lanes of Speer Boulevard will be closed in that section from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.(credit: CBS) There will be detour signs in place to help drivers navigate around the closure. Drivers can take Broadway to 6th Avenue. (credit: CBS) Denver Department of Transportation crews will be conducting routine bridge safety inspections at the Speer Boulevard tunnel.