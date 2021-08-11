Heat advisory for parts of Triad today

Today: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Few Storms. High 91.

Tonight: Evening Storms. Partly Cloudy. Low 72.

Thursday: Variable Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 91.

Friday: Variable Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 92.

Saturday: Variable Clouds. Scattered P.M. Storms. 89.

Sunday: Variable Clouds. Scattered P.M. Storms. High 86.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

The Bermuda high pressure system remains offshore. A southwesterly surface wind is supplying lots of tropical moisture with surface dew points around 70. A surface trough of low pressure will remain over the Piedmont this week. These features, along with daytime heating, will be the focus for a 40% afternoon storm chance through Friday. High temperatures each afternoon will be around 90, with lows in the muggy lower 70’s.

A slow-moving cold front will approach from the northwest on Friday. It will sag into the area on Saturday and likely stall into Sunday. This will be an additional focus for scattered showers and storms over the weekend. We will have a 50% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. While the weekend is not expected to be a wash out at this point, your outdoor plans could interrupted by passing showers. With the extra clouds and rain chance, highs over the weekend will be in the mid and upper 80’s.

The normal high is 87, and the normal low is 69.

