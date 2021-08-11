Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat advisory for parts of Triad today

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru3EU_0bO7RfeQ00

Today: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. Few Storms. High 91.

Tonight: Evening Storms. Partly Cloudy. Low 72.

Thursday: Variable Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 91.

Friday: Variable Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 92.

Saturday: Variable Clouds. Scattered P.M. Storms. 89.

Sunday: Variable Clouds. Scattered P.M. Storms. High 86.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

The Bermuda high pressure system remains offshore. A southwesterly surface wind is supplying lots of tropical moisture with surface dew points around 70. A surface trough of low pressure will remain over the Piedmont this week. These features, along with daytime heating, will be the focus for a 40% afternoon storm chance through Friday. High temperatures each afternoon will be around 90, with lows in the muggy lower 70’s.

A slow-moving cold front will approach from the northwest on Friday. It will sag into the area on Saturday and likely stall into Sunday. This will be an additional focus for scattered showers and storms over the weekend. We will have a 50% chance of storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. While the weekend is not expected to be a wash out at this point, your outdoor plans could interrupted by passing showers. With the extra clouds and rain chance, highs over the weekend will be in the mid and upper 80’s.

The normal high is 87, and the normal low is 69.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#70#Wfmy News#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida Stateusf.edu

Heat Advisories Through Thursday Over Parts Of North, Central Florida

The heat and humidity will be higher than usual Thursday afternoon — even by Florida standards. The National Weather Service issued Heat Advisories for a large portion of North and Central Florida, the Florida Big Bend, and eastern Panhandle through early Thursday evening. Heat indices could be as high as 110 degrees within the advisory area.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Heat Advisory today, but good rain chances expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms are a good bet once again today as moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico. However, the National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Environmentwgno.com

Heat Advisory for today as humidity climbs

It is going to be hot again this morning and this afternoon across the area and that has caused us to see a heat advisory be issued from 9AM to 7PM. Levels of humidity will combine with temperatures in the low to mid 90s to put heat index values in the 105-110 range as early as late morning. Please stay hydrated and be careful outside, and make sure any student athletes with outdoor practices stay hydrated through the day as well.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Heat Advisory

Quite easterly flow is in place heading into the weekend. Expect another dry & muggy afternoon. Drier air is present, minimizing our chances of precipitation. Highs will reach the lower to mid-’90s, while the heat index will range from 100 – 109. As a result, a heat advisory is in effect for the majority of our viewing area.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Heat Advisory

Quite easterly flow is in place heading into the weekend. Expect another dry & muggy afternoon. Drier air is present, minimizing our chances of precipitation. Highs will reach the lower to mid-’90s, while the heat index will range from 100 – 109. As a result, a heat advisory is in effect for the majority of our viewing area.
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 09:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1159 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Berry and Boley Springs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy