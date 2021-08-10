Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best 120-millimeter AIOs for PC

By Everett Zarnick
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to PC cooling solutions, all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling is considered the most straightforward way to expand a CPU’s lifespan with simple installation and often affordable pricing. In terms of size, 120 millimeters is the smallest available AIO and is always the safest bet when building a PC that features an ITX or mid-tower ATX case. If the amount of available space is a worry for you, 120-millimeter AIOs might be your best friend.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aio#Software#Rgb#Cpu#Itx#Atx#Aio Corsair#H60i Pro Xt#Cfm#Am3#Rgb Corsair#Rosewill#Rog Ryou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
ComputersToms Hardware

Best 4K Gaming Monitors for PC 2021: 144Hz, Curved and More

With great pixels comes great image quality. So it's not surprising when PC gamers drool over monitors with 4K resolution. A panel packing 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160) makes your favorite games look incredibly sharp and realistic. In addition to being the highest resolution you can get in a good gaming monitor these days, going 4K also offers the ability to expand past 20-inch screens. With that loaded pixel army, you can stretch your screen size well past 30 inches without having pixels so big that you can see them. And the new graphics cards from Nvidia's RTX 30-series and AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series make the move to 4K even more tempting.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Best deals for August 4 - $120 off Sabrent SSDs, $300 off gaming laptop, more!

Wednesday's best deals include 15% off Refurbished products on eBay, almost 30% off an Apple iPad Smart Keyboard, iTunes movie sales, and more. Shopping online for the best discounts and deals can be an annoying and challenging task. So rather than sifting through miles of advertisements, check out this list of sales we've hand-picked just for the AppleInsider audience.
Computersdotesports.com

The best PC cases for gaming in 2021

PC cases are one of the most overlooked pieces of equipment while building a gaming PC. Most gamers tend to stack up the most powerful hardware while opting for the cheapest or best-looking PC case available. Though it’s certainly not a wrong approach considering a case won’t directly affect your...
Electronicsgamesradar.com

Best capture card 2021: stream your console or PC with ease and at high quality

In order to have much of a chance at standing out these days on Twitch or YouTube Gaming, you need to ensure that the footage you're streaming is absolutely flawless. While there's no recipe for success for breaking into the big leagues, we're sorry, deciding what platform you wish to broadcast with - as well as the resolution and frame rate - can make a big difference in how your content is perceived online.
ComputersIGN

Best SSD 2021: The Fastest Solid-State Drive for Your Gaming PC

At this point there's a SSD for your every storage need whether you're looking to completely eliminate loading times or have affordable bulk space. Hard drives still have their place for storing media and game backups, but at this point your gaming PC or any computer should have a solid-state drive running as its boot drive. Even consoles have made the switch to SSDs and you can add install the shelf M.2 drives on your PS5 to expand your storage space.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best PC gaming controllers in 2021

PC players love their mouse and keyboard controls, but not every game is best on mouse and keyboard. Some games are best experienced on a controller. There are a lot of options out there for gamers looking to add a controller to their PC setup. Here are our top picks for a PC gaming controller for 2021.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Back 4 Blood PC Best Settings Guide

Back 4 Blood can both look and perform great on PC, should players select the optimum settings, that is. With tech like DLSS allowing even modest gaming rigs to hit high frame-rates, there’s opportunity for a lot of performance gains here. Here are the best settings for Back for Blood on PC>
Electronicsdotesports.com

Best 360mm AIO

All-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers are an efficient way to cool down a processor, and they are easy to install. Liquid is also a better heat conductor than air, making liquid cooling a more efficient cooling solution. Instead of using a fan and heat pipes to transfer the processor’s heat, AIO’s...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

HP’s new Chromebase AiO has a screen that rotates from portrait to landscape

HP has just announced three new Chrome OS-focused products: a detachable tablet, a new all-in-one, and a Works With Chromebook-certified monitor. All of them are designed to capitalize on the explosive growth Chrome OS devices have seen over the past year and a half, as many students and families have had to adopt remote schooling. I’ve had a chance to try out a pre-production version of the new Chromebase AiO ahead of the announcement, read on for some first impressions.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Lego Worlds System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5000+. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5570 512MB or NVIDIA GeForce GT 240. Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 2.66GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 40. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 5850 1024MB or...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best external hard drives and SSDs for Mac and PC in 2021

The best external hard drives and SSDs offer two main benefits that can really make your life easier, and save you money overall. Firstly, they allow you to move large files, such as images and videos, off your main laptop, making it run faster and more efficiently. And secondly, they provide a place to securely back up your important files and documents, just in case your laptop dies, or gets lost or stolen.
Electronicsdotesports.com

Best USB-C docks

Computers are meant to multitask and help you increase efficiency and productivity, but they only come with so many ports. Docks allow you to plug in many devices at once into your computer, from something as small as a flash drive to something as big as a 4K monitor. USB-C docks range in usability, versatility, size, and shape, so it’s important to find one that best fits your needs. Here are the best USB-C docks.
ComputersPocket-lint.com

MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop review: Sleek and stylish

(Pocket-lint) - As you can gather from the GF65 Thin name, this MSI laptop is all about being sleek and portable. It's also reasonably affordable considering the specification, with highlights that include an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, 144Hz screen, and a fast NVMe drive too. Plus the GF65 Thin...
Computershiconsumption.com

HP’s First-Ever AIO Chromebase Desktop Is A WFH Warning Shot For Apple

While HP has been struggling to keep up with Apple’s dominance, especially in the world of desktop PCs, it’s starting to look like they might be catching up. Or at least they’ve got a strong new contender in the Chromebase, the brand’s first-ever all-in-one Chome-based computer, which is loaded with work-from-home- and business-friendly features.
Electronicstechnave.com

Razer enters keyboard customising business with new accessories

Years ago, mechanical keyboards became mainstream for many. Gamers found the tactile and clicky sounds of these keyboards highly satisfying, but with increased interest came the want for customisability. Well, now Razer is offering that with new accessory sets. As revealed on its website, Razer has added a few different...
Computersxda-developers

Best docks for ASUS Chromebook CX9: Anker, Caldigit, and more

The ASUS Chromebook CX9 is undoubtedly the best Chromebook you can buy today. We reviewed this Chromebook and came away incredibly impressed. A distinguishing feature of the CX9 are its two Thunderbolt 4 ports. It’s not very common to see a Chromebook with a single Thunderbolt 3 port, let alone two of the newer Thunderbolt 4 ports. This really sets the CX9 apart in terms of connecting peripherals.
ElectronicsDallas News

Vissles keyboard can type for you

I make my living using computers, so I interact with keyboards every day. Since I go around to work on other people’s computers, I get to see more than my share of keyboards. This is helpful when I need to pick a keyboard for my desk. For the longest time,...
Electronicspcinvasion.com

Phanteks T30-120 fan announced, claimed to be ultimate PC case fan

Move over Noctua, Phanteks wants to be the only fans in your PC case. According to the company’s latest press release, it has created the ultimate fan. Upon initial inspection, there may just be something to that. After years of development and testing, Phanteks has come up with the T30-120 PC case fan. It’s something that’s silent, performant, and by perhaps a total miracle, a neutral color. The company also announced the new Glacier One 240mm AIO liquid cooler sporting the same fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy