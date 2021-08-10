Best 120-millimeter AIOs for PC

With great pixels comes great image quality. So it's not surprising when PC gamers drool over monitors with 4K resolution. A panel packing 8.3 million pixels (3840 x 2160) makes your favorite games look incredibly sharp and realistic. In addition to being the highest resolution you can get in a good gaming monitor these days, going 4K also offers the ability to expand past 20-inch screens. With that loaded pixel army, you can stretch your screen size well past 30 inches without having pixels so big that you can see them. And the new graphics cards from Nvidia's RTX 30-series and AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series make the move to 4K even more tempting.