Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly, MA

‘The Betty Crocker of ice cream and sauce mixes’

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No ice cream maker? No problem.” With this catchphrase and more than a dozen years of combined experience as professional ice cream makers, Kelly Williamson and Shelly Marshall recently launched the Beverly-based True Scoops. The duo has created shelf-stable ice cream and sauce mixes, pantry items that you can have at the ready when you need a cold dessert, or want a fun project with little ones. “Parents bake cookies, brownies, and cupcakes with the kids, but we want to shake it up and bring ice cream to the party,” says Williamson. You need ice cube trays and a blender and 2¾ cups of half-and-half to yield, in few hours, a quart of rich, luscious ice cream. Both ice cream mixes, chocolate and vanilla bean, are produced with simple ingredients and a plant-based stabilizer, and are peanut-, egg-, and corn syrup-free. The two sauces, hot fudge and salted butterscotch, also made without artificial ingredients, require ½ cup of half-and-half, and take about five minutes to whisk up on the stovetop. Williamson adds, “We want to be the Betty Crocker of ice cream and sauce mixes, but without the preservatives.” ($12.95 for a pouch of ice cream mix; $6.95 for the sauces.) For information and to order, visit maketruescoops.com.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Beverly, MA
Beverly, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sauces#Ice Cream Maker#Food Drink#Maketruescoops Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Biden authorizes 5,000 troops for Afghanistan amid Taliban advance

President Biden on Saturday authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan amid a U.S. pullout that has emboldened the Taliban to take over multiple cities. "I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 US troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance," Biden said in a statement.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy