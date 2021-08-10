Cancel
Acoma Mary Antonio Handmade and Hand Painted Polychrome Weather Pattern Jar

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHandmade and hand painted by Acoma potter Mary Antonio, this lovely, small jar features various weather designs in black, orange, and red atop a white backdrop. The rim of the piece is painted solid black, while fine line designs, representing rain, are painted in black, along with larger cloud patterns. Rainbow bands are painted on a diagonal in red and orange, and the entire pattern repeats itself along the body of the piece. 6 1/4″ tall x 6 1/2″ wide.

