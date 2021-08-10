Ryan Day Says We'll Know the Starting Quarterback Soon, Projecting the Starting Offensive Line, and Solving the Riddle of Master Teague
Field General. Signal Caller. The Straw That Stirs The Drink. Whatever you want to call it, it is the most important position on the field and the funnel through which everything flows offensively. Ohio State has been blessed with tremendous quarterback play this century, and sprints into the 2021 campaign with a room full of young quarterbacks who came to Columbus among the top-rated recruits in the nation.www.chatsports.com
