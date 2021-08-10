Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Ryan Day Says We'll Know the Starting Quarterback Soon, Projecting the Starting Offensive Line, and Solving the Riddle of Master Teague

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleField General. Signal Caller. The Straw That Stirs The Drink. Whatever you want to call it, it is the most important position on the field and the funnel through which everything flows offensively. Ohio State has been blessed with tremendous quarterback play this century, and sprints into the 2021 campaign with a room full of young quarterbacks who came to Columbus among the top-rated recruits in the nation.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddle#Ohio State#American Football#Field General#Signal Caller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day Identifies Ohio State’s Biggest Question Mark

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes made an impressive run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last January and are eager for a repeat result this upcoming year. However, even the head coach is willing to admit that the team still has at least a few question marks ahead of the 2021 season.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day talks Ohio State's depth at RB, Steele Chambers switch to LB

During Ryan Day’s media availability today, he touched on a multitude of topics, though two of the more important ones were regarding the running backs and Steele Chambers. To start, Chambers will be moving from running back to linebacker. Day seems to think he’s a natural fit for the position and he’s hoping Chambers can provide some depth as well.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals His Mindset With Quarterback Competition

Earlier this week, five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced he is skipping his senior year of high school to join Ohio State ahead of the 2021 season. Until Ewers’ announcement, the Buckeyes’ quarterback battle had been a three-man race between C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord. Ewers threw a wrinkle into that race, but head coach Ryan Day still hasn’t decided on a starting quarterback.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLYardbarker

Antonio Brown Kicked Out of Buccaneers Practice

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. The Bucs are practicing with the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay. During one-on-one drills, Brown had an altercation with Titans' cornerback Chris Jackson. Brown reportedly ripped Jackson's helmet off, which resulted him being removed from the field.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Message To Justin Fields

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton made headlines with a comment about the team’s quarterback battle. Dalton made it clear he wants rookie quarterback Justin Fields to succeed. However, the veteran quarterback also made it abundantly clear that right now is his time – not Justin Fields’. “Do...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Have I underestimated this guy?

The Ohio State football team has many great players, including one I may have underestimated. I need to begin this article by issuing an apology to Ohio State true freshman running back Evan Pryor. I may have greatly underestimated him. Don’t misunderstand, I did not underestimate his talent. He’s an...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Mike Greenberg Reacts To Brutal Jets News

It is not a good day to be a fan of the New York Jets, and Mike Greenberg knows it. Thursday played out like a bad movie you just can’t and won’t stop watching. It all began during the Jets’ practice when reports came out saying several key players, including defensive tackle Carl Lawson, left because of injuries. The reports got worse when top insiders broke the news that Lawson and defensive back Zane Lewis will miss the entirety of the 2021 season with injuries.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy