Blazers beat Clippers in summer game

Portland wins 86-66 on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Trail Blazers are 2-0 in NBA Summer League play.

The Trail Blazers improved to 2-0 at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Tuesday with a 86-66 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Guard Kobi Simmons scored 15 points off the bench. Guard Emmanuel Mudiay added 14 points.

George King and Antonio Blakeney each scored 12 points.

Portland shot 40%, though the Blazers made 11 of 28 3-pointers.

The Clippers (0-2) shot only 27.3% from the floor including 7-of-37 shooting on 3-pointers.

Next for the Blazers is a 3 p.m. Thursday game against Indiana (NBA TV)