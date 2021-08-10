Firefighters respond to blaze at site of homeless camp

Railroad field in Southeast Portland catches fire on eve of heat wave; no injuries reported

A Portland Fire & Rescue crew quickly extinguished a fire in a field in Southeast Portland Tuesday evening, where a small number of homeless campers have been staying.

A crew from PF&R's station 23 in Southeast Portland saw flames at the 3100 block of Southeast 17th Avenue from the station just before 10 p.m. and immediately responded.

"We were actually just sitting out, cleaning something outside the station, which is right over there," PF&R Captain Andrew Legear said. "Looks like it's some kind of homeless camp."

The site is connected to a nearby rail line that runs through Southeast Portland. A field full of debris could be seen after the flames died down. Legear said the cause of the blaze is unclear, but likely could have been linked to campers at the site. An unoccupied tent at the site didn't catch fire.

Firefighters on the scene said they don't believe anyone was injured and nearby homes and commercial buildings were not impacted.

The fire came on the eve of a predicted triple digit heat wave in Portland, when ground conditions have been abnormally dry from lack of rainfall. Portland's fire agency noted fire danger remains "very high."

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until Saturday, Aug. 14.