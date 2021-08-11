Mavs rookie free agent Eugene Omoruyi believes he belongs in the NBA

LAS VEGAS – Eugene Omoruyi is on a quest to become the fifth-most popular basketball player to come out of Orangeville Prep in Orangeville, Ontario. So far, the list of alumni includes guard Jamal Murray, who has played five seasons for Denver after the Nuggets made him the No. 7 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. It also includes center Thon Maker, who was the No. 10 overall pick of the ’16 draft and who currently plays for Cleveland.