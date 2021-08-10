Oilers Looking to Add Depth Defenseman, Two Names in the Mix

As the Edmonton Oilers try to finalize a few little details heading into the 2021-22 NHL season, there is one bigger detail that could still require attention. The goaltending tandem of Mikko Koskinen and Mike Smith is not the tandem Ken Holland necessarily wants to run the season, but it’s one he can live with based on back-to-back campaigns that saw the Oilers make the playoffs. But, if there’s an update out there in the marketplace and it’s not going to cost Holland an arm and a leg in terms of assets, expect the GM to be having those conversations.