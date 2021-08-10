Oilers Looking to Add Depth Defenseman, Two Names in the Mix
As per Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done trying to add to their mix of defensemen heading into the 2021-22 season. With a group that consists of Darnell Nurse, Duncan Keith and Kris Russell taking up the left side, and Tyson Barrie, Cody Ceci and Evan Bouchard on the right side, there’s potentially a need for more depth beyond William Lagesson and unproven prospects like Phillip Broberg.www.yardbarker.com
