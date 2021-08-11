Wendy Sparks is Ready to Carry Forward the Torch of Raptors Social Media Mother

Now that the dust has settled on the Kyle Lowry-era in Toronto, and we know the greatest Raptor of all-time will don a Miami Heat jersey in the immediate future, some feel as though there’s an unmistakable emptiness left in the leadership department. Look. When Toronto acquired Kyle Lowry in 2012, nobody knew what to expect. Did anyone think the player and our city would have an unbreakable, unquestionable, and eternal love for one another? Probably not and if you did, please tell me what lottery numbers to choose next time I pick up tickets. I’ve debated this in my head over and over again. There are several indications that VanVleet is more than capable of taking on the role as Toronto’s undisputed leader. However, the franchise experienced their most successful years with Lowry at the helm. In fact, he was the only player that Masai Ujiri inherited when he was announced as the new executive vice president and general manager back in 2013. Can that success be duplicated without number seven?