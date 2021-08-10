Cancel
Business

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Edges Higher Ahead of US Inflation Data

By David Becker
fxempire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar moved higher against the Loonie on continued broad dollar strength. Strong gains in Treasury yields continued following Monday’s record jobs opening report. U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and continue to rebound despite the spread of the delta variant throughout the southern portion of the United States. During the week’s balance, investors will need to absorb a plethora of inflation information as the United States releases the consumer price index, the producer price index, and import prices.

