NortonLifeLock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IEC Electronics Corp. ("IEC Electronics" or the "Company") (IEC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Creation Technologies Inc. ("Creation") via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $15.35 per share in cash for each share of IEC Electronics common stock that they hold. The proposed transaction has a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million.