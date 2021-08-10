Cancel
NortonLifeLock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of

Business Wire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) and Avast is fair to NortonLifeLock shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available.

