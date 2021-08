(Aug 16): HSBC Holdings Plc agreed to buy AXA Singapore for US$575 million in a push to build a global wealth hub in Singapore and fuel its expansion across Southeast Asia. “This is an important acquisition that demonstrates our ambition to grow our Wealth business across Asia,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “Wealth is one of our highest growth and highest return opportunities, and plays to our strengths as an Asia-centred bank with global reach.”