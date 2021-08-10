Cancel
Buying Cars

2007 Super White Toyota RAV4

Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

* 2007 KBB.com 10 Best Used All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $10,000 * 2007 KBB.com 10 Best Used SUVs Under $10,000. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.

roanoke.com

Cars
CarBuzz.com

The Toyota Highlander Is Soon To Be Joined By A Bigger Brother

Toyota has finally started to build exciting vehicles of late, with the most recent versions of the GR 86 and Supra proving to be just what the doctor ordered for a bit of fun on the asphalt. The automaker is also working to make off-roaders more interesting, but while all this is going on, Toyota hasn't forgotten about its family cars and SUVs. The Toyota Highlander is one of these family vehicles, and it's already quite an impressive machine, but as large as it is, perhaps it ought to be even bigger. According to a new forecast report from the company, Toyota plans to build a more spacious version of the SUV called the Grand Highlander.
Cars
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Reliability of Toyota Engines Finally Explained

Each auto brand is unique. When people hear “Toyota,” they often think of high quality. The company’s identity as a Japanese brand is only part of the reason. Over the past decades, it has gained a reputation for stellar standards of manufacturing and after-sales service. Here is a closer look at the factors contributing to this success.
Cars Post-Star

Farewell, Toyota Avalon: Production To End In 2022

After 26 years of bringing quiet, big-car comfort and Old Faithful-like reliability to the masses, Toyota will cease production of its Avalon sedan in 2022. Toyota planned to refresh the car this fall, but after notching just 10,328 sales in the first half of the year, according to MotorIntelligence data, the automaker will instead send its full-size flagship into the sunset.
Buying Cars Roanoke Times

2021 Blizzard Pearl Toyota Sequoia

Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, 4x4. Nightshade trim. AND MORE!. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Remote Trunk Release.
Buying Cars Roanoke Times

2021 Silver Sky Metalli Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport trim. WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated Limited...
Buying Cars Roanoke Times

2020 Stealth Toyota Yaris Hatchback

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 19,624! XLE trim. EPA 40 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City!, $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device...
Buying Cars Roanoke Times

2021 Celestial Silver M Toyota Sienna

Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera. XSE trim. EPA 36 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3...
Cars Roanoke Times

2021 Army Green Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport trim. WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated...
Cars
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Could Go Hybrid

Just a couple of days ago, Toyota USA released a video on YouTube explaining how a diesel engine works, which we thought was a little odd. Why would Toyota release a video on diesels when nothing in its current lineup is powered by such an engine? The timing is interesting too because this video comes as the automaker has begun releasing teasers for the new Toyota Tundra's features, some of which are new and some of which are old. This had us thinking that a diesel engine may be coming to the Tundra, but thanks to new rumors from Japan, there may be more than one surprise where a Toyota diesel is concerned.
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Microscopic Toyota Land Cruiser Feature Will Deter Thieves

Revealed just over one month ago, the all-new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser is already proving hugely popular overseas. So much, in fact, Toyota wants to stop owners from reselling them to other countries. We'd love to steal the keys to the new Land Cruiser here in the United States, but we will have to wait for the Lexus-badged model coming later. As it turns out, stealing a Land Cruiser would be nearly impossible anyway, as Toyota put in a pretty ingenious anti-theft device.
Buying Cars Roanoke Times

2021 Blueprint Toyota Highlander

Sunroof, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. XSE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...
Buying Cars autotrader.com

2019 Toyota RAV4: Choosing the Right Trim

2019 was the first year for the current RAV4 design. It was a radical departure from the previous RAV4 models, with aggressive styling, more power, and more modern features when it debuted. If you’re looking at a used Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, or Hyundai Santa Fe, you owe it to...
Buying Cars Roanoke Times

2021 Oxford White Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW

Oxford White exterior and Medium Earth Gray interior. Hitch, 4x4, ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 F... ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/4.30 AXLE RATIO, Back-Up Camera, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, iPod/MP3 Input, BOXLINK CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Smart Device Integration,...
Gas Price Journal-News

Toyota corners the market on hybrids

Hybrid version of Camry and Avalon show they’re more than just fuel sippers. When it comes to hybrid technology there’s on automaker that stands out amongst all the others. Toyota has truly mastered hybrid technology. It all started with Prius, obviously, but now they offer hybrid technology across their entire car line which includes the midsize Camry and the full-size Avalon.
Buying Cars CAR AND DRIVER

2017 Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry has much to offer: loads of rear-seat room, decent trunk space, a choice of three powertrains, and enough flavors to suit any palate. Trims run the gamut from bare-bones models to near-luxury levels; an efficient hybrid powertrain is available for the environmentally conscious. One of the Camry’s most important assets is its legendary reliability, which helps keep resale values high and owners satisfied. Famously practical, the Camry remains as vanilla as ever, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, it is traditionally one of the best-selling cars in the U.S.
Buying Cars CAR AND DRIVER

2017 Toyota Avalon

The Toyota Avalon has been serving upscale accommodations since the 1995 model year. Today, it is still one of the best choices in this class, if you like your cars as comfortable as an old pair of shoes. Its optional—and segment-exclusive—hybrid powertrain sips fuel, its cabin is well-built and spacious, and a suite of active safety features is standard. The driving experience won’t pique the interest of enthusiasts, though, and there are a few quibbles that hold the Avalon back from platinum status.
Buying Cars
Motorious

1987 Toyota Corolla Sells For $64K

At first glance, this 1987 Toyota Corolla looks like nothing special. Hell, it looks like a throwaway piece of junk. Recently auctioned on the UK site Car & Classic, it netted £46,250 or about $64,845 USD. The reason for running up the price is the fact this is an unmolested AE86 Corolla GT. With one owner and all the original equipment, many would gladly fork over that kind of money for a shot at ownership.
Buying Cars Roanoke Times

2021 Ruby Flare Pearl Toyota Sienna

Moonroof, Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera. EPA 36 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! XLE trim. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3...

