NC has seen its fair share of interesting animals lately. We have another story to add to that one. A video has surfaced of a manatee swimming in the Shallotte River in Eastern North Carolina. Manatees are not typically found this far north, they prefer the warm gulf waters. Also known as sea cows, Manatee’s swim at an average pace of 5 mph, which means the trip up from Florida would be a long one. The animals typically swim alone although they can be seen in pairs or small groups. It’s unclear if this one traveled alone or there are others in the area as well. This isn’t the first time a manatee has been seen in North Carolina, but it certainly is unusual.