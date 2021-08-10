Cancel
Santa Monica, CA

2024 center Me’Arah O’Neal picks up offer from UCLA women’s basketball

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bruins’ 2024 recruiting trail has moved towards a storied basketball family with another top prospect coming down the pipeline. Me’Arah O’Neal is now the second of four O’Neal children to pick up an offer from the Bruins. The rising sophomore at Crossroads School in Santa Monica (CA) received an offer from UCLA women’s basketball Monday. O’Neal’s brother Shareef O’Neal went to UCLA for a season and a half before transferring out of the men’s basketball program in favor of LSU in Jan. 2020. She is also the daughter of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O’Neal.

