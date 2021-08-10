Cancel
Estacada, OR

Estacada Community Watch hosts cooling center

By Emily Lindstrand
Portland Tribune
The cooling center on Southwest Club House Drive will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as temperatures rise.

With temperatures expected to surpass 100 degrees later this week, Estacada Community Watch will host a cooling center.

The cooling center, located in the downstairs covered parking area at 200 S.W. Club House Drive, will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Hours may vary depending on temperatures.

For more information, visit {obj:55870:estacadawatch.org

}.

