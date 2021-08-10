Cancel
Heartfelt Thanks to Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc

faams.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are thankful that the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc (LEACEF) highlighted mental health in general, and the work of Families as Allies in particular, during the month of July. We were also touched and humbled that LEACEF’s executive director, Constance O.S.H.-Burwell, surprised our staff with “happies” to express LEACEF’s appreciation for the ways we’ve helped families that they referred to us.

www.faams.org

