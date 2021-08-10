Heartfelt Thanks to Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc
We are thankful that the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc (LEACEF) highlighted mental health in general, and the work of Families as Allies in particular, during the month of July. We were also touched and humbled that LEACEF’s executive director, Constance O.S.H.-Burwell, surprised our staff with “happies” to express LEACEF’s appreciation for the ways we’ve helped families that they referred to us.www.faams.org
