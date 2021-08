Facebook is a social media platform that had both ups and downs when it comes to marketing. But, despite that, compare it to whatever other social platform out there, and you’ll notice that Facebook is still the biggest. The platform has over 2.3 billion monthly active users, and over 1 billion users access it on a daily basis. And, the most surprising fact is that the platform grew to this size within the span of only 13 years. YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and pretty much any other social media platform haven’t succeeded in reaching this many monthly active users.