Walker (7-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Mets were downed 5-4 by the Marlins. He struck out four. Heading into the All-Star break, Walker held a sparkling 2.50 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. Since then he's been in a tailspin, getting tagged for at least four runs in four straight starts and serving up multiple homers in three straight, including shots by Alex Jackson and Isan Diaz (combined four homers in the majors this year) on Tuesday. Walker's ERA now stands at 3.86, but the Mets' lack of rotation depth due to injuries will force the club to keep trotting him out to the mound every five days or so, hoping he can turn things around.