Minnesota Senator Outraged At MLB’s Planned Caledonia Factory Closure

With a new school year on the horizon, Minnesota parents and caregivers are reminded to save their receipts on school supply purchases. Two tax benefits can help Minnesota families pay expenses related to their child’s education: the refundable K-12 Education Credit and the K-12 Education Subtraction. The programs reduce the tax parents pay and could deliver a larger refund when filing a state income tax return next year. To qualify, the purchases must be for educational services or required classroom materials. The child must be attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private, or home school and meet other qualifications. There are no income limits to qualify for the education subtraction.