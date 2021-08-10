Leaning into Customer Retention through Behavioral Segmentation
I have the good fortune of working with many of the world’s largest and most successful gaming studios. And in the time since the webinar I did with Jayne Peressini, I have been pleasantly surprised to see how many of them are beginning to adopt many of the principles we discussed. In particular, forward-thinking organizations are evolving from the “throw it over the wall” mentality of user acquisition towards a blended marketing approach that combines user acquisition, onboarding, monetization and retention.www.leanplum.com
Comments / 0