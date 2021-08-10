High school students who attended school remotely during the pandemic report worse social, emotional, and academic well-being
A recent study published in Educational Researcher sheds light on how students were impacted by the transition to remote schooling during the COVID-19 crisis. A survey of high school students revealed that those who attended school remotely during the pandemic fared worse emotionally, academically, and socially than those who attended in person.www.psypost.org
