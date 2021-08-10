A Change in Construct for a Changing Climate

“One of the things that I think we ought to do, is that when we look out, we shouldn’t see male sailors or female sailors. We ought to see sailors. United States sailors,” former Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus said in a Navy Times article. Appointed by President Barack Obama in 2009, Secretary Mabus served from 2009 to 2017. During his term, he emphasized gender equality as a key focus area—a vision that aligns with the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion throughout the workforce. Accordingly, policies and procedures were implemented to enhance diversity, including a priority to unify sailors by way of gender neutrality. Such policies addressing gender uniformity, however, varied among the Sea Services, exhibiting inconsistency and disorder. While such administrative changes aimed to improve diversity, the component of inclusion was, and is, lacking.