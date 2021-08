The pound stumbled against the dollar on Thursday despite figures showing UK economic growth jumped 4.8% in the second quarter, as the economy bounced back from lockdown. However, investors in the pound were less enthused that the figure fell short of Bank of England forecasts of 5% growth in GDP – a result that was prompted by the spread of the Delta variant towards the end of the three-month period, delaying the recovery and forcing millions to self-isolate.