Kindle Users at Risk of Hacking via Infected E-books

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flaw has been detected in Kindle devices that could allow cybercriminals to steal a user’s Amazon credentials and banking information. The bug, known as KindleDrip, was first detected by Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software who posted a report on its public research site that goes into detail how these hackers get into Kindle devices.

#Amazon Kindle#Hackers#E Books#Kindledrip#Israeli#Check Point Software#Cybersecurity#Realmode Labs#Check Point Research
