Haul from Winn Dixie the Beef People. They had rump roast on sale for $2.99, and when that happens I just grab a couple and ask the butcher to grind it up for me. I like lean meat, and it comes out oh, so fine. I part it out in zip locks for spaghetti and burgers and freeze it up for later. I may not have a lot on the ball, but I am a champeen grocery shopper.