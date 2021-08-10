Congrats, you successfully made me break out the Google machine. Full

Look what TikTok has me doing now. OMG, if you do not currently have the TikTok app downloaded on your phone, don't do it! I swear, there is a remedy for every single situation when it comes to TikTok and it is super easy to go down the rabbit hole of video after video after video for the solution to life's problems. lol So it looks like I am about to do some deep cleaning and drink about 5 cups of coffee while doing so right? Negative. Here is what I actually plan to do with all of the products in the photo...