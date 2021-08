This year has been an endless stream of hard choices for teachers. Perhaps the most consequential of these is what curriculum they will cover amid the year’s many distractions, shifting schedules, and the challenges of remote and hybrid learning. Teachers face pacing decisions every year, but this year they described facing a daunting tradeoff: press on with the required curriculum and risk high course-failure rates, thereby crushing some students with stress and anxiety and losing others who just opt out of it all, or pull back and risk disrupting students’ learning trajectories—and for high-school-aged students, do so with little time to correct for the disruptions.