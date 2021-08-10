Cancel
Health

This passage is tough to read:

By Molina
 3 days ago

Medical staff are overwhelmed and exhausted. "I heard from a nurse who said that she cries in her car before she comes into work now," Patterson says. "We've had nurses walk off in the middle of shifts because they can't take it anymore."

Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally update – Nurses blast concerns over Covid and say those with fears ‘shouldn’t live here’

NURSES have blasted concerns over Covid-19 and said those with fears of the virus spreading amid the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally "shouldn’t live here." Their comments come as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally takes place in South Dakota with thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts and as coronavirus cases are on the rise across the United States.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

71 Percent of Women Notice This a Month Before a Heart Attack, Study Says

You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for. Landmark research from the American Heart Association (AHA) on heart attacks among women found that 95 percent of them develop new symptoms a month prior to the event that go away after their heart attack, and 71 percent share the same subtle symptom. Read on to find out what it is.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public HealthDaily Beast

Radio Host Who Regrets Mocking Vaccines Is ‘Fighting for His Life’

A conservative radio host in Tennessee, who repeatedly spread misinformation about coronavirus and mocked vaccines but changed his tune after falling seriously ill, was still fighting for his life on Saturday, weeks after contracting the virus. Phil Valentine, who hosts a talk radio show on 99.7 WWTN-FM in Nashville, is...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas councilman who called doctor 'an absolute enemy of the people' for telling people to get the COVID-19 vaccine dies from the virus

A local Texas politician and vocal COVID-19 vaccine and mask skeptic died from complications of Coronavirus last week, according to the mayor of the town he represents. The death of H. Scott Apley, councilman for the town of Dickinson, a Houston suburb of about 20,000 people, was first announced on Wednesday on the Texas Republican Party's page.
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
Public HealthThe Big Lead

Emergency Physician Battling COVID Begs for Americans to Stop Getting Information from Fox News

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Friday in which he describes how his job mitigating the dangers of COVID is made harder by his patients' reliance on Fox News for information. Calling it deceptive propaganda, Davidson concludes that the science should be dictating decisions, not cable news. He also places the onus on right-wing media instead of his patients, blaming the entities and not the people bearing the often deadly affects of the virus.

