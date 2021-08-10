I assume stability and maybe they have more space under the....

In this article, we discuss the stability of (restricted) Chebyshev centres in few function spaces, namely, vector-valued continuous, bounded and Bochner integrable function spaces. For an extremally disconnected compact Hausdorff space $K$ and a finite dimensional Banach space $X$, we prove the existence of a Chebyshev centre of closed bounded subsets of $C(K,X)$, the space of $X$-valued continuous functions on $K$ and that of compact subsets of $M$-ideals in $C(K,X)$. It is also proved that the existence of restricted Chebyshev centres is stable in the space of all vector-valued bounded functions on an arbitrary set. For a compact Hausdorff space $K$, an explicit description of the Chebyshev centres in the $M$-summands in the space of real-valued continuous functions on a compact Hausdorff space is provided. For a closed subspace $Y$ of a Banach space $X$, we also investigate the stability of restricted Chebyshev centres of certain closed bounded subsets of the space of $X$-valued Bochner $p$-integrable functions, $L_{p}(\mu,X)$, in $L_{p}(\mu,Y)$ in the following cases: $(i).$ a probability separable measure space $(\varOmega, \varSigma, \mu)$ such that $\varSigma$ contains the singletons of $\varOmega$ and $1 \leq p <\infty$ and $(ii).$ a finite measure space $(\varOmega, \varSigma, \mu)$; $Y$ satisfying property $(HV)$ in $X$, which was introduced in [W. A. Light, Proximinality in $L_{p}(S, Y)$, Rocky Mountain Journal of Mathematics, Vol. $19$ ($1989$), $251\mbox{--}259$] and $1 \leq p \leq \infty$. The stability of continuity properties of the (restricted) Chebyshev-centre map of a Banach space $X$ in dependence on the continuity properties of the Chebyshev-centre map of $C(K,X)$ or $L_{p}(\mu,X)$($1\leq p <\infty$) and vice versa is also discussed.