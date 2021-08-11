Cancel
White Center, WA

WHITE CENTER FOOD: Tomo booked up weeks before opening

whitecenternow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween Taboo Video and Southside Pizza, new restaurant Tomo is on the way, and it’s a hot ticket – or should we say, hot plate – weeks before opening. First day will be September 9th, and it’s already fully booked for the month, with October reservations to be offered starting at 10 am September 1st. James Beard Award-winning former Canlis Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams‘ restaurant promises food “created with micro–seasonal, ethically–sourced ingredients and inspired by the heritages of our culinary team.” Tomo is named for the proprietor’s grandmother, Tomoko Ishiwata Bristol, and the restaurant’s website also notes that “tomo” is from the Japanese word for “friend” (tomodachi). The space at 9811 16th SW, which will seat 28 diners, has some food history – Meander’s Kitchen and San Fernando Roasted Chicken in the early 2010s. See sample menus for Tomo here. Tomo will offer two 5-course set dinner menus, and a la carte lunch on weekends; the restaurant also will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

whitecenternow.com

Comments / 1

