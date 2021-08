Pilates is an ancient system of exercise and movement that is still growing in popularity in the United States. You can find a Pilates studio located in every major city in the country, but finding Pilates equipment to help you get started is crucial if you want to work on your Pilates exercises without breaking a sweat. Having access to a Pilates studio will allow you to begin with some of the more basic Pilates exercises, which are great for developing strength and flexibility. But once you have developed a base of basic Pilates exercises, you can purchase some advanced equipment to give yourself a complete workout.