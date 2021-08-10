Cancel
Nebraska State

CPAR's Nebraska Youth Survey Results Indicate Promising Future for Rural Areas

unomaha.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), in partnership with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR) and local school districts, surveyed 1,047 middle and high school students between January and May of 2021. Participating communities included Albion, Bassett, Bruning, Burwell, Byron, Cedar Rapids, Chester, Davenport, Deshler, Grant, Hebron, O’Neill, Sidney, St. Edward, Stuart, Taylor and surrounding areas.

www.unomaha.edu

