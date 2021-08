2016 Basque Red Pearl Ii Honda CR-V

Everyone and their grandma is seemingly in the market for a compact crossover. Two of the best of the modern breed are the Nissan Rogue and Honda CR-V. The CR-V came first, arriving on the scene way back in 1997, the year of Men in Black and OK Computer. Then a simple cute-ute, the Honda CR-V has matured into a de facto family hauler, and remains the perennial second-best-seller in the segment, right behind the Toyota RAV4.