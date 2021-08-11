Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Move Over Pizza, These 7 Calzones Are Some Of The Best In New Orleans

By Jackie Ann
Only In Louisiana
Only In Louisiana
 3 days ago

You know what’s better than a pizza? A calzone! These folded pizzas originated in Naples in the 18th century, and are often confused for their American-hybrid cousin, the Stromboli. While they’re both similar, a traditional calzone is always folded into a crescent shape and typically does not contain any tomato sauce inside, while the Stromboli tends to be formed into a rectangular shape and almost always includes tomato sauce.

Next time you’re on the hunt for a good calzone, consider stopping off at one of these fine Italian establishments where you’ll find some of the best calzones in New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpH7R_0bO6X2rZ00
1. Pizza Domenica
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAVjW_0bO6X2rZ00
Pizza Domenica/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7u0B_0bO6X2rZ00
2. Louisiana Pizza Kitchen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxBRz_0bO6X2rZ00
Louisiana Pizza Kitchen French Quarter/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mvo7K_0bO6X2rZ00
3. Magazine Pizza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U98LX_0bO6X2rZ00
Magazine Pizza/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RY7J7_0bO6X2rZ00
4. Mid City Pizza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7U3c_0bO6X2rZ00
Mid City Pizza/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWX9T_0bO6X2rZ00
5. Reginelli’s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbCgS_0bO6X2rZ00
Reginelli’s Pizzeria/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwwJu_0bO6X2rZ00
6. Slice Pizzeria
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5jOy_0bO6X2rZ00
Slice Pizzeria NOLA/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfN5N_0bO6X2rZ00
7. That’s Amore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIPZL_0bO6X2rZ00
Brad Gautreau/Google

Did your favorite calzone spot make the list? Let us know in the comments below, or nominate it for a chance to be featured!

