FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This week teachers throughout the metroplex were welcomed back to school. Photos posted on social media showing many of them not wearing masks or social distancing gave people a sneak peek on what the school year may look like without any mandates. Steven Poole is the Executive Director of the United Educators Association. He said even with most teachers vaccinated, more protections are needed. “We’re afraid that with the delta variant that we are going to see a lot of students and or teachers having to stay at home,” Poole said. He said without masks and social distancing,...