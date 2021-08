"All About Bitcoin" takes a look at the top headlines this week as bitcoin price soars above $42K, briefly reaching $43K in today's trading. After Ethereum's London hard fork takes effect, a rising ETH/BTC price ratio could reflect improved risk appetite in the crypto markets. Plus, the ongoing debate in the senate regarding the crypto provisions in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is what we are looking ahead to next week. There are two competing amendments right now. Which senators' amendment will gain the most support, and what would that mean for the crypto world?