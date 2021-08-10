California Cracks Down on Illegal Student Loan Debt Relief Companies
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced it is requiring a Tustin-based student loan debt-relief company, Amerifed Doc Prep LLC, to pay penalties and refunds totaling more than $1.37 million after finding the company violated the California Consumer Financial Protection Law (CCFPL) by collecting illegal advance fees prohibited under the federal Telemarketing Sales Rule.wfncnews.com
