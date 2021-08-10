Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Core Token latest state-of-the-art token closing its pre-sale 11th August 2021

By Sponsored ·
cryptoslate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers are encouraged to conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. With the new hype around Core Decentralized Technologies that sees communication as a human right, a company that has been in development for 7 years quietly in the centre of Europe, Slovakia, has popped out of nowhere with their amazing disruptive and groundbreaking technology. Their board of directors host some of the biggest names out there in the tech industry with several interviews showing they mean business.

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Core Services#Core Blockchain Network#The Core Token#The Native Core Coins#Corepass#Within Core Group#Ping Exchange#Fiat#Digital Assets#Bonds#Ai#Luna Mesh#Twitter#Core Token#Cryptoslate Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Student Coin Tokenizing Blockchain Industry

Student Coin is the first crypto platform that allows users to design, create and manage personal, startup, NFT and DeFi tokens. Blockchain technology has led to innovative concepts and transformed the financial sector and other aspects of global economies. One of the concepts that has become popular within the blockchain sector is tokenization.
Marketsthepaypers.com

LINE rolls out its crypto asset 'LINK' on Bithumb

LINE Tech Plus, a subsidiary of LINE Corporation and operator of LINE's crypto asset and blockchain-related businesses, has made LINE’s crypto asset LINK available on Bithumb. Bithumb is a large digital exchange in Korea, with more than a million users on the platform, and offering more than 180 coins for...
Marketssouthfloridareporter.com

What Is A Crypto Token?

Both cryptocurrency and tokens are blockchain-based digital assets—but they are not the same thing. Yet as the public becomes increasingly aware of blockchain technology and more people invest in cryptocurrency, confusion swirls around the difference between the two assets. What Are Crypto Tokens?. Cryptographic tokens are programmable assets that can...
Marketscryptoslate.com

Simplex partners with VeChain to enable seamless fiat onramp for VET token

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel Aviv, Israel, 13th August, 2021 — VeChain is the latest cryptocurrency to be added by Simplex, allowing users to buy,...
Marketscryptonews.com

New Crypto Unicorn, DAO Hack, Police Seize USD 9.5M in Ethereum + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto tax and accounting software maker TaxBit has raised USD 130m in a Series B round led by venture firms IVP and Insight Partners, which brought its valuation to more than USD 1.3bn, per Bloomberg. Their aim is to simplify tax reporting and offer individuals and institutions tools to track portfolios and trades.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Remitano Launches RENEC as Its Own Native Token

Global peer-to-peer crypto exchange Remitano is currently developing its native token, RENEC, to improve the quality of services delivered to customers, reduce transaction fees and ensure secure and swift transactions. While Remitano Network is still in the development phase, Remitano has provided an amazing opportunity for old and new Remitano users in India to earn FREE RENEC via a mining program.
Marketsu.today

Becoming Acquainted with Core Token in Time, the Pre-Sale Ends Tomorrow

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsbinance.com

Binance Will Support the Voyager Token (BQX) Token Swap to Voyager Token (VGX)

Binance will support the Voyager Token (BQX) token swap to Voyager Token (VGX). Further details about this change are shown on the timeline below:. At 2021-08-11 04:00 (UTC), Binance will suspend BQX/BTC isolated margin borrowing. At 2021-08-13 04:00 (UTC), we will conduct an automatic settlement and cancel all pending orders,...
Marketsu.today

DeFi Veteran dYdX Has its DYDX Token Launched on Ethereum (ETH)

DYdX is one of the first decentralized exchanges on Ethereum (ETH). It allowed on-chain exchange of Ethereum-based tokens well before the explosion of the 'DeFi euphoria'. Now it has launched its native governance asset dYdX. Most unusual DEX launches its own token: Introducing DYDX. According to the official announcement in...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

5G blockchain network raises $111M in Andreessen-led token sale

Helium Network, a provider of decentralized wireless infrastructure, has concluded a $111 million token sale led by some of the biggest venture firms in the blockchain industry. The sale, which centered around Helium’s native token, HNT, was scooped up by several venture capital firms, including Andreessen Horowitz. Alameda Research, Multicoin...
Worldcryptoslate.com

Cardano (ADA) sees Japan listing after passing strict crypto regulatory checks

Cardano (ADA) just became one of the rare tokens that succeeded to receive approval to be listed on crypto exchanges in Japan. According to Sebastien Guillemot, CTO of dcSpark, a blockchain company that builds software products on Cardano, Japan has draconian rules for listings on crypto exchanges and the importance of acquiring regulatory approval cannot be overstated.
Marketscryptopotato.com

eBankX Launches With a Lucrative EBX Token Sale!

The EBX token sale is NOW live, visit www.eBankX.io (eBankX platform) to buy now!. EBX is the ERC-20 based native token for the eBankX platform, with a total supply of 100m tokens only. The primary function of the EBX token is to fuel the eBankX ecosystem which in turn benefits all users.
MarketsThe Verge

SEC charges crypto exchange execs for the first time over unregistered token sales

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued its first charges against the decentralized finance industry Friday, accusing two people of illegally selling over $30 million of securities in unregistered offerings. The SEC’s Friday order found that two executives from the Blockchain Credit Partners company used the Ethereum blockchain to sell cryptocurrencies...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

JAX.Network public token sale phase 1 goes live: 2 million WJXN tokens on offer

Jax.Network token sale is much awaited since the protocol’s announcement. Jax.Network token sale is live, and investments are pouring in fast. The JaxNet protocol is built to give the next-gen experience in BTC ownership by fixing the volatility and scalability concerns in the Bitcoin model. The stable JAX coin and the JXN asset coin are designed to offer cross-platform functionality and improved rewards and staking features.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

TimeCoin Protocol Launches Exclusive Token Sales

TimeCoin Protocol is a decentralized sharing economy protocol built on Ethereum’s blockchain. Its original namesake cryptocurrency, TimeCoin (TMCN), is available for special token sales until the end of October 2021. TimeCoin Protocol’s aim is to “optimize world resource usage”. Numerous applications can be built and run on the protocol, including...
Marketszycrypto.com

hi Launches Its Native Membership And Utility Token, hi Dollar

After a successful audit by smart contract verification platform CertiK, hi has announced the launch of its native token dubbed hi dollar. hi, a not-for-profit financial services provider, noted that its users can now receive interest rewards, and payments through the newly launched hi dollar. Notably, the hi project is...
Marketscryptoslate.com

66% of all Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are ‘in profit,’ data shows

The majority of current Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are reaping profits as the most famous meme token rallied 24,7% during the past seven days, while the price of Ethereum (ETH) grew 18,9% and the price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose 15,5%. Dogecoin’s rally also outpaced Cardano (ADA), which moved up 11,4 %,...
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

DCMC Announces to Launch a Crypto Wallet with Inheritance and Insurance

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Recently, DCMC has announced the launch its crypto wallet with inheritance and insurance. DCMC Wallet is creating the final form of 'wallet' which helps manage assets in a way that is 100% secure. And the team makes continuous updates on its features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy