Vaccine Outrage: Why the Delta Variant's 'Sudden Doom Effect' Is Making Us Snap
At times, Terri Corcoran can’t contain her frustration. “It makes me so furious when I see the news that I scream, ‘Fuck you, Covid!’ ” the retired writer and editor from Northern Virginia says. “I am so sick of this — so discouraged that it won’t get better because of the people who won’t get vaccinated. I am 70. I have spent almost two years virtually alone now. [I] was starting to get out more after being vaccinated, and now I’m feeling like a prisoner again.”www.sfgate.com
