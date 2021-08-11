Vaccine Outrage: Why the Delta Variant's 'Sudden Doom Effect' Is Making Us Snap

We've all tried to move on from 2020, but like that one ex, or an embarrassing memory, it keeps haunting us. A lot of that is our own fault, amid swaths of the country that remain unvaccinated, or have populations who still just don't believe that Covid-19 — or its more contagious mutation, the Delta Variant — are real. But India would beg to differ, and so would the people who are still sick and dying — like anti-vax radio host, Dick Farrel, who on his death bed urged people to get vaccinated after calling Covid a "scamdemic" last year. It's terribly sad and anxiety-inducing to see us repeating traumatizing patterns that are preventable.