Opposition turns out for proposed mine project

Two hours of discussion, testimony, some tears and shouting resulted in no decision regarding a potential surface mining operation in New Beaver Borough. Council heard several of the nearly 40 visitors speak out against the proposed surface mine for sand and gravel on two parcels of land in the borough on the south side of Route 18 just east of Glenkirk Road and west of Newport Road. Ultimately, after about two hours and 15 minutes, the borough council decided to table the discussion to a future meeting. The council has 45 days to come to a decision on the matter.