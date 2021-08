August at the Homer Farmers Market is so abundant. Just look at all the heaps of colors of the fully-laden tables and booths at the Market. There are carrots, zucchinis, snow peas and shell peas, chard and greens, radish and kale. There is garlic in braids and onions in bunches and, coming this week, new potatoes of all colors. There is cauliflower and broccoli, tomatoes and cucumbers.