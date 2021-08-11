White House and Arizona Reaction to the Passage of the Senate Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
How many years did the American People hear Donald Trump boast that he could get deals on trade, health care, immigration, and infrastructure?. Well, aside from a revised N.A.F.T.A. (where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats scored major concessions for American Labor,) the former Chief Executive Full of Himself never came close to finalizing deals on health care, immigration, and infrastructure that helped the American People and moved the country forward.blogforarizona.net
Comments / 0