Video: Shin Megami Tensei “Daily Demon” Volume 055

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has published another episode of their “Daily Demon” series introducing demons featured in Shin Megami Tensei V. Today’s episode focuses on the beast Cait Sith, showing off his design for the game along with his moves. You can watch the video below, along with an English translation posted by Zeruel4891 in the comments.

nintendosoup.com

