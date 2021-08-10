Video: Shin Megami Tensei “Daily Demon” Volume 055

■An All-New Castlevania Game! The beloved gothic fantasy series returns with an original game exclusive to Apple Arcade with "Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls"! ■Classic Sound & Visuals Immerse yourself in the rich world of Castlevania with the work of renowned artists from its long-running history – featuring character designs from Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane. Experience a new original story spanning the Castlevania universe! ■A True Action Game "Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls" is a full-fledged side-scrolling action game. Experience a game with epic amounts of content including 60 levels, a wide variety of equipment, daily and weekly missions, and more! Set in a world after Dracula has been sealed away, the pages of a new story bringing together heroes of the past have begun to turn... ■Iconic Characters Play as Alucard and unlock other legendary characters such as Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria and more to come! Master each character’s unique combat style to annihilate fearsome enemies and bosses!