Lionel Messi is nearing his move to Paris Saint-Germain as the 34-year-old is in the French capital to complete the signing. Once the Argentine forward is announced as the latest player to join the Ligue 1 side, the shift turns back two files. One is the contract extension of Kylian Mbappé. When it comes to what the arrival of Messi has in influencing Mbappé could be a significant one.