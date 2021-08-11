Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat advisory, humidity and potential severe weather Wednesday across DC region

fox5dc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 5 DC) - The big headline in today’s weather forecast is the Heat Advisory that will be in effect for the region this afternoon and evening. That means the combo of high temperatures in the mid-90s and stifling humidity will create "feels like" temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees.

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Fox#The Heat Advisory#Dmv#An Excessive Heat Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

2 Tornadoes Touch Down In Region During Severe Storms, National Weather Service Confirms As They Survey Damage Across Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two tornadoes touched down in our area overnight Thursday. An EF-1 tornado started in Souderton, Montgomery County and ended in the Silverdale-Perkasie area in Bucks County. Hamburg, Berks County was hit by a tornado as well. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the Philadelphia region during severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wind sounded like a freight train barreling through Franconia Township. The NWS is surveying storm damage from severe weather across the region Wednesday night into the early morning Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the damage left behind on Thursday morning. Video shows some...
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT/530 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 349 PM MDT/449 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Glasscock, Midland, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland; Reagan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND AND NORTHWESTERN REAGAN COUNTIES At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles southwest of Garden City, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Glasscock, southeastern Midland and northwestern Reagan Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentwgno.com

Heat Advisory for today as humidity climbs

It is going to be hot again this morning and this afternoon across the area and that has caused us to see a heat advisory be issued from 9AM to 7PM. Levels of humidity will combine with temperatures in the low to mid 90s to put heat index values in the 105-110 range as early as late morning. Please stay hydrated and be careful outside, and make sure any student athletes with outdoor practices stay hydrated through the day as well.
Environmentfox5dc.com

NC flooding from Fred leaves 2 dead, 20 missing as Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Two people died and several others remained unaccounted for on Thursday after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swept through North Carolina this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Grace made landfall on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and forecasters were eyeing a third storm sending dangerous waves onto East Coast beaches. North Carolina officials announced...
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT/530 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN COLORADO...SOUTHWESTERN CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 349 PM MDT/449 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bonny Reservoir, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, southwestern Cheyenne and northwestern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY At 700 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Lone Star, or 17 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail with this storm in far northwest Yuma county. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Denver, COweather5280.com

Severe weather to move across Denver area and the region Thursday

Severe weather is likely from the foothills to the plains Thursday afternoon and evening. Hail and an isolated tornado will be threats from the storms as they march east. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas shaded yellow here:. Severe weather, as of 3 pm, was...
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sedgwick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Sedgwick County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sedgwick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado.
Deuel County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-19 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND EASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Barton, or 9 miles northwest of Big Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Ash Hollow State Historical Park and Windlass Hill. This includes Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY At 652 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Lone Star, or 16 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 269. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles south of Pleasant Valley, or 12 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Yuma County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Elbert County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 13:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ELBERT AND CENTRAL ARAPAHOE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern and east central Colorado.
Elbert County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHWESTERN ELBERT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern and east central Colorado.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YUMA COUNTY At 707 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Highland Center, or 19 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail with this storm, near Highway 59 in far northwest Yuma county. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentfox5dc.com

Wet start to Friday with cooler temps throughout the day

(FOX 5 DC) - It’s a wet start to our Friday as we’re under yet another Flash Flood Watch this morning. The other headline in today’s forecast is that it will be significantly cooler this afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to taper off by mid-morning but scattered showers and a...
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 19:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Yuma A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN YUMA COUNTY At 747 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Pleasant Valley to 16 miles north of Wray to 6 miles east of Eckley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eckley, Alvin and Wauneta. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 248 and 270. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado...and southwestern Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Arapahoe County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arapahoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 16:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arapahoe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ARAPAHOE COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for northeastern and east central Colorado.

Comments / 0

Community Policy